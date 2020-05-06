Colusa County’s unemployment rate reached 22.4 percent in March – ranking it last in the state, according to the California Employment Development Department.
The county’s unemployment rate was up from 19.8 percent in February.
While the rate was expected to increase in March due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, local EDD representative Luis Alejo said the most recent figures might not be all encompassing due to when the information was collected.
“At this time we cannot quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March. However, it is likely that the unseasonable changes in the industry employment and labor force data can be ascribed to the effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus,” Alejo said. “It is important to keep in mind that the March survey reference period – the week that contains the 12th day of the month – for both surveys predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month.”
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, while the national average was 4.5 percent for the same period.
Despite the unemployment rate increasing, the area saw an increase of 110 jobs available across all industries. The farming industry saw an increase of 40 jobs while nonfarming industries saw an increase of 70 jobs. Some of the other industries that had an increase in jobs included mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); education and health services (10 jobs); and government (10 jobs).