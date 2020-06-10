Colusa County’s unemployment rate rose to 26.3 percent in April from 23.5 percent in March, according to the most recent data from the Employment Development Department.
The state’s unemployment rate was 16.1 percent while the national average was 14.4 percent.
The county saw a decrease in available jobs of 380.
Some industries that saw decreases include manufacturing (80 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (80 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (70 jobs); leisure and hospitality (140 jobs); and government (240 jobs).
However, other industries saw an increase in available jobs, including farm (230 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (20 jobs).
Out of 58 counties in California, Colusa ranked 57th for lowest unemployment. Imperial County is the only county that reported a higher unemployment rate of 28 percent.