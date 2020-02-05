Colusa County’s unemployment rate continued to worsen in December compared to November, according to the latest statistics from the California Employment Development Department.
December’s rate was reported as 14.2 percent compared to November’s 10.5 percent.
The county’s unemployment rate lagged behind both the state’s (3.7 percent) and the nation’s (3.4 percent) rates.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was the second worst in the state with only Imperial County behind it with a rate of 19.4 percent.
The industry that saw the biggest loss in jobs was the farming industry, with a decrease of 370 jobs.
Other industries that saw a decrease in available jobs included mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (30 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (40 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).
The educational and health services industry saw an increase of 10 jobs.