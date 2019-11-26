Colusa County’s unemployment rate saw an increase in October compared to the month prior, according to the most recent statistics from the Employment Development Department.
The county’s rate was reported as 7.3 percent in October compared to 6.6 in September.
This figure lags behind the state unemployment rate of 3.7 percent and the national rate of 3.3 percent.
While the unemployment rate increased, there was an increase of available jobs of 20.
The farming industry saw the largest increase in jobs of 140.
Other industries that saw an increase included mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); wholesale trade (10 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (20 jobs).
However, several industries also saw a decrease in available jobs, including manufacturing (190).
Colusa was ranked 56th out of California’s 58 counties for lowest unemployment rate – with only Tulare and Imperial counties ranking below it.