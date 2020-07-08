Colusa County’s unemployment rate saw improvement in May compared to April, according to the most recent data from the state Employment Development Department.
May’s rate was reported as 21.1 percent in May compared to 27 percent in April.
However, Colusa County’s unemployment rate still lagged behind the national rate of 13 percent and California’s rate of 15.9 percent.
Several industries saw an increase of available jobs, such as farm (250 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (30 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (130 jobs).
However, the government industry saw a decrease of 30 available jobs.
Colusa County was ranked 55th for the lowest unemployment rate out of 58 California counties.