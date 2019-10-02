Colusa County Public Health reports that findings from a recent county-wide survey finds that a large population of students from Colusa and surrounding counties are susceptible to future tobacco use.
Colusa, Yuba, and Sutter County Public Health Departments announced on Tuesday that they will release county-level data on student use of, knowledge of, and attitudes toward tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and marijuana.
“Over 3,500 students were surveyed from middle and high schools across Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa Counties, making it one of the most extensive tobacco-focused surveys conducted with students in the Tri-County area to this date,” read a press release issued by Colusa County Public Health.
Findings will be reviewed on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Rideout Conference Center, located at 989 Plumas St. in Yuba City.
According to the release, these 2017-2018 county-specific California Student Tobacco Surveys (CSTS) were completed for Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa County Public Health Departments as part of local campaigns to address the impact of youth tobacco use in the Tri-County Area.
The event will feature a Gallery walk of findings from CSTS surveys conducted in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa Counties as well as examples of tobacco products used by students that have been confiscated by local schools in the Tri-County area.
“Recent vaping-associated pulmonary injuries and deaths in California and across the United States indicate that these products can have dangerous and even deadly consequences for youth,” read the press release.
Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa County Public Health Departments work with local communities and health coalitions to improve the health of all residents by providing information and education on youth tobacco use and the dangers of these deadly tobacco products.
For more information, contact Amanda Pitts at 458-0381 or email Amanda.Pitts@countyofcolusa.com.