A preliminary hearing for the man suspected of the 2018 murder Colusa County resident Karen Garcia has been set. 

After waiving additional time, Salvador Garcia-Vaca will appear in a Colusa County courtroom Jan. 16-17, 2020 for a preliminary hearing for the murder charge as well as a pretrial conference for a battery charge stemming from a domestic violence incident with the victim in December 2017. 

Last month, Garcia-Vaca pleaded not guilt to both charges. 

Garcia disappeared a week before Karen Garcia’s body was found in her car in Woodland. 

Garcia-Vaca was arrested in August by the United States Marshals in Guadalajara, Julisco, Mexico after fleeing from the area when local law enforcement began to question him about Garcia’s disappearance. 

Tags

Recommended for you