A preliminary hearing for the man suspected of the 2018 murder Colusa County resident Karen Garcia has been set.
After waiving additional time, Salvador Garcia-Vaca will appear in a Colusa County courtroom Jan. 16-17, 2020 for a preliminary hearing for the murder charge as well as a pretrial conference for a battery charge stemming from a domestic violence incident with the victim in December 2017.
Last month, Garcia-Vaca pleaded not guilt to both charges.
Garcia disappeared a week before Karen Garcia’s body was found in her car in Woodland.
Garcia-Vaca was arrested in August by the United States Marshals in Guadalajara, Julisco, Mexico after fleeing from the area when local law enforcement began to question him about Garcia’s disappearance.