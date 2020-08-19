While Colusa County remains on the state COVID-19 watchlist, it appears that the number of positive cases within the county is on the decline.
“We would like our numbers to go down much faster but that is beyond our control,” said Marcos Kropf, County Counsel for the County of Colusa.
According to Kropf, the county has to meet what the state describes as a seven day average lagging positivity rate of less than 8 percent and a case rate of less than 100 per 100,000 population for 14 days, to be taken off the monitoring list.
“Although we are closer, according to the State we are not there yet,” said Kropf. “Our data appears to show we have a positivity rate below 8 percent but our case rate is still too high. Unfortunately, we do not have an estimate of when we will get there but we are at least moving in the right direction.”
As of Tuesday, Colusa County has confirmed 420 cases of COVID-19, with 24 of those cases reported in the last week. Twenty-three people are currently in isolation, including two that have been hospitalized, and 391 individuals have recovered from the virus. Another 57 people are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
The number of people in quarantine due to possible exposure has continued to decline in recent weeks and Kropf said this downward trend is likely based on a few factors.
“First, the contract tracing probably does not result in a number of identified contacts that may need to be quarantined,” said Kropf. “Second, as the time on the quarantine for an individual expires and they are off unless they test positive. It’s my understanding that we have also had a few in family settings that were on quarantine and then tested positive moving them into the isolation category.”
Despite the statewide shortage of the reagents used for COVID-19 testing, Kropf said the county has adequate testing materials but the amount of time it takes to get test results back will vary depending on testing sight and lab used to process the results.
Kropf said a lack of timely testing results can make it nearly impossible to do effective contact tracing in an effort to mitigate the virus.
“People are reluctant to quarantine to avoid unnecessary contacts if they do not know they are sick,” said Kropf. “This potentially results in more spread. People should assume they are positive for COVID-19 while waiting for their results and accordingly avoid unnecessary contact with others and use appropriate PPE as necessary. Also, if an individual is concerned enough to be tested they should be isolating themselves until they get their test results back.”
To date, there have been five coronavirus-related deaths reported within the county, four of which were residents of Valley West Care Center that died after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the facility July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male reported last week, was not associated with the care facility according to Kropf.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.