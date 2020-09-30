COVID-19 case numbers within Colusa County appear to have stabilized at this point but county officials are still unsure when the county will be able to move to a less restrictive tier within the state’s blueprint, according to Marcos Kropf, Colusa County counsel.
“Given our small size, the tier system is biased against our county because it would only take one small outbreak, for example in a family, to impact our numbers enough to prevent movement into a lower tier,” said Kropf.
Colusa County was assigned to the purple tier – which is the most restrictive of the four levels - when Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” system Aug. 28.
According to Kropf, even in a best case scenario – with no new cases reported within the county – it would take a minimum of three weeks of consistent data before the state would be willing to downgrade Colusa County into a lower tier.
As of Tuesday, 535 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 13 from last week. Health officials report that there are currently 10 active cases in isolation and 21 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 519 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
Last week, health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 5.7. These numbers have since increased to 8.2 and are considered to be within the Tier 1, or widespread, measurements.
Overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 9.9 percent on Tuesday, up from the 6.5 percent reported last week. This data is also considered to be within the range of Tier 1 measurement.
The average number of positive tests done per day, per 100,000 residents with a seven day lag in data, was reported as 146.7 this week, up from the 174.5 reported Sept. 22.
In order for the county to move into Tier 2, case and positivity rates metrics must remain within the Tier 2 measurement for two consecutive weeks.