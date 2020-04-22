As of Tuesday, there are still just three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colusa County and one test pending at this time, according to Elizabeth Kelly, director of Colusa County Health and Human Services.
Despite the consistently small number of confirmed cases, Kelly said the county’s DHHS has had a 64 percent increase overall in food needs for homebound seniors, Cal Fresh assistance and cash assistance within the last month.
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that six key indicators will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the current stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” Newsom said in a press release on April 14. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”
The state’s six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order include:
– The ability to monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed.
– The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19.
– The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges.
– The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand.
– The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing.
– The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
Newsom said there is no timeline currently for modifying the stay-at-home order. Exceptions to the current order include things like seeking healthcare and picking up medications; buying groceries and picking up food; going to the bank, gas stations and laundromats; caring for a relative or friend; and going to and from work.
If one must go out, people are asked to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other people.