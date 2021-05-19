One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Colusa County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total virus-related death count to 17.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,241 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of eight cases since May 11.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 20 are active cases in isolation and there is one virus-related hospitalization at this time.
To date, 2,203 people have recovered from the virus.
Colusa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week, with the current metrix averaging 2.5 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of 0.9 percent.
While COVID-19 case numbers continue to show signs of improvement, the county continues to facilitate vaccine distribution. The next vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Thursday and, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were still several spots available.
As of Friday, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 5,540 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,290 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.