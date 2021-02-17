One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Colusa County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total up to twelve.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,086 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 40 new cases since Feb. 10.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 80 are active cases in isolation – including nine individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,994 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.
At this time, Colusa County is continuing to move through Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said more than 500 doses of the vaccine were scheduled to be administered over the weekend to teachers and law enforcement as well as second round doses for fire personnel.
“Additionally we have 100 doses allocated for Behavioral Health, Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services staff,” said Kropf.
As of Monday, 2,485 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County. Of those, 799 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 920 have been distributed to local health care partners.
Colusa County remains in the purple, most restrictive tier at this time and has a positivity rate of 7.8 percent, according to the state’s current tier assignment map.