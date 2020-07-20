A COVID-19 outbreak was reported at Valley West, a Skilled Nursing Facility in Williams, on Monday, according to a release issued by the Colusa County Health and Human Services Department.
At this time, there are 30 confirmed active cases at the facility, read the release, including 16 residents and 14 staff members, and testing is still ongoing for all residents and staff associated with the facility.
“We are very concerned about the outbreak at Valley West,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Greg Burt. “We are working closely with the administration and the medical director to ensure we protect both residents and staff.”
According to the release, a California Department of Public Health Healthcare-Associated Infections Teams is being deployed to the facility to assist with infection control measures.
“All positive cases have been isolated, and staff and residents are being appropriately monitored,” read the release. “Residents and their families have been notified of the outbreak.”
Burt said the county has also asked for additional state resources to aid in and reduce the risk for further transmission.
“Nursing homes are high risk environments and we must do what we can to protect these patients,” said Burt. “Unfortunately, this means we must continue to suspend in person visitation from family and loved ones.”
The release also urged residents to continue to follow the current protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community, stating it is important that everyone follow current travel guidelines and practice public health measures.
“Stay home unless you absolutely have to go out, wear a mask, stay six feet away from each other and wash your hands,” said Burt. “These simple tasks absolutely work, save lives and will allow us to reopen businesses.”
As of Monday afternoon, there were 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County, up significantly from the 173 cases that were confirmed on Friday afternoon.
According to health officials, there are currently 113 individuals in isolation including three that are hospitalized and another 181 in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Zero COVID-19 related deaths have been reported within Colusa County 110 people have recovered to date.