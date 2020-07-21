A COVID-19 outbreak was reported Monday at Valley West, a skilled nursing facility in Williams, according to a release issued from the Colusa County Health and Human Services Department.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 30 confirmed active cases at the facility, according to the release, including 16 residents and 14 staff members. Testing is still ongoing for all residents and staff associated with the facility.
“We are very concerned about the outbreak at Valley West,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Greg Burt. “We are working closely with the administration and the medical director to ensure we protect both residents and staff.”
According to the release, a California Department of Public Health healthcare-associated infections team is being deployed to the facility to assist with infection control measures.
“All positive cases have been isolated, and staff and residents are being appropriately monitored,” it was reported in the news release. “Residents and their families have been notified of the outbreak.”
Burt said the county has also asked for additional state resources to aid in and reduce the risk for further transmission.
“Nursing homes are high risk environments and we must do what we can to protect these patients,” said Burt. “Unfortunately, this means we must continue to suspend in-person visitation from family and loved ones.”
County residents were being urged to continue to follow the current protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.
“Stay home unless you absolutely have to go out, wear a mask, stay six feet away from each other and wash your hands,” said Burt. “These simple tasks absolutely work, save lives and will allow us to reopen businesses.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County. Officials reported a significant jump in confirmed cases over the weekend, with 223 cases confirmed on Monday afternoon - up from the 173 cases that were confirmed on Friday afternoon.
The county’s first COVID-19 related death was reported on Tuesday afternoon, but further details about the individual were not available at the time of publication.
According to health officials, there are currently 95 individuals in isolation, including 4 who are hospitalized and another 131 in quarantine due to possible exposure.