Colusa County Public Health will be offering two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in December to provide booster shots to eligible adults as well as Pfizer vaccines to children ages five through eleven.
The first clinic, which will be offering Moderna booster shots to those who have already received the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine, will take place today (Wednesday) in Festival Hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1302 Tenth Street, Colusa, from from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The California Department of Public Health has approved COVID-19 booster shots for individuals 18 years of age or older and officials said you can get a booster if your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna was at least six months ago.
While booster shots are available for all three vaccine options, Moderna will only be offered at this clinic and you can not mix vaccination types.
Eligible adults interested in receiving a Moderna booster shot can register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9estth.
The second clinic will administer Pfizer vaccinations to eligible youth at the Colusa County Office of Education: Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m.
According to a release issued by Colusa County Public Health, the California Department of Public Health has launched a robust vaccination program for children 5-11 years of age after the vaccine was deemed safe by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workshop on Nov. 3. Just days prior, on Oct. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group.
Those interested in having their children vaccinated at the clinic can register online at https://tinyurl.com/3nm74zyf. A parent or guardian must be present at the time the vaccination is administered, according to the release.
For more information about vaccination appointments, call Colusa County Public Health at 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Last week, Monoclonal Antibody Therapy (mAb) utilizing Regeneron also became available at Colusa Medical Center for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to health officials.
“I am pleased to announce that Regeneron is available for those who need it,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Julian Delgado. “COVID-19 patients or those exposed to the virus may be candidates to receive mAb treatment and are encouraged to contact Colusa Medical Center to determine whether this course of treatment is appropriate.”
A release issued by the Health Department states that early evidence suggests that mAb treatments can reduce the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus – the virus that causes COVID-19 – in a person’s system, which is also called a person’s viral load.
“Having a lower viral load likely means you may have milder symptoms, thereby decreasing the likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” read the release. “This treatment may help people who are currently testing positive for COVID-19 and have had symptoms for ten days or less.”
For more information about Monoclonal Antibody Treatment, call the Colusa Medical Center at 530-619-0800 or visit www.colusamedcenter.com.