While still on the state COVID-19 watchlist, positive COVID-19 cases in Colusa County remain on the decline.
“Our local data is headed in the right direction as our positive COVID-19 cases are trending downward,” said Board of Supervisors Chairperson Denise Carter. “We are experiencing real results, and I am grateful for the collaboration and sacrifices that many of you are making to pull us through this difficult time.”
According to Carter, the county is now below 200 cases per 100,000 population rate over a 14 day period but to be taken off the State Monitoring List case rate must remain below 100 for 14 consecutive days.
On Tuesday, health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 97.4 and overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 7.9 percent. The average number of positive tests done per day, per 100,000 residents with a seven day lag in data, was reported as 135.9.
“We must keep up the good work - maintaining distance and wearing a simple cloth face covering can help slow transmission of the virus, and keep our community safe,” said Carter.
As of Tuesday, 429 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 15 active cases in isolation, including one person that has been hospitalized, and 34 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
To date, there have been five coronavirus-related deaths reported within the county, four of which were residents of Valley West Care Center that died after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the facility July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.