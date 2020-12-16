The regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newson Dec. 3 went into effect at 11:59 Thursday in the Greater Sacramento Region – which includes Colusa County – after the state reported on Dec. 9 that the area’s available intensive care unit capacity dropped below 15 percent.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reported that ICU availability within the Greater Sacramento Region was 14.9 percent, up slightly from the 14.3 percent reported last week when the order was triggered.
The order, which urges residents to stay home as much as possible and requires several sectors to operate with modifications or close entirely, will remain in effect for three weeks.
Marco Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said under the state order hair salons, personal care services, bars, and similar establishments must close.
“Retail stores must limit capacity to 20 percent and hotels and lodging can only cater to critical infrastructure support only,” said Kropf. “Offices may only allow remote work unless they qualify for critical infrastructure. Places of worship are limited to outdoor only and restaurants to take-out. Schools that are open can remain open so long as they follow required preventive measures.”
While the stay-at-home order has been in effect for almost a week, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colusa County, surpassing 1,000 on Tuesday.
“We recognize that many Colusa County residents are following the public health protocols implemented to reduce local transmission, and yet our numbers continue to increase,” said Denise Carter, Chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “Now is where the rubber meets the road – we need to get everyone on board to break this surge.”
Health officials reporting 1,015 positive cases within the county as of Dec. 15 – an increase of 120 new cases since Dec. 8.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 186 are active cases in isolation – including four that have been hospitalized at this time – and another 270 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
To date, 821 people have recovered from the virus.
Another virus-related death was reported on Friday as well, bringing the total COVID-19 death count within Colusa County up to eight.
Kropf said the deceased was a 100-year-old male that had pneumonia and had tested positive for COVID-19. He died Dec. 4.
According to Kropf, the largest concern at the local level continues to be the ability to deal with increased patient loads and a lack of available health care workers.
“Nevertheless, it looks like we are weathering the storm and we continue to have ICU beds available,” said Kropf. “There are three out of three beds still available and Colusa Medical Center appears to be managing.”
Kropf said the county is now starting to gear up to administer vaccines locally as well.
“We expect receipt of our first allotted dosages by the end of the month and they will likely be allocated to health care workers at Colusa Medical Center, Valley West skilled nursing facility, and Valley West residents,” said Kropf.