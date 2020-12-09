Another COVID-19 related death was reported in Colusa County this week, bringing the total number of deaths up to seven.
“The death was a 77-year-old woman who was infected and initially hospitalized in early November at Colusa Medical Center and transferred to Sutter Roseville,” said Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel.
Five of the seven deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. As of Tuesday, 885 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 138 from Dec. 1.
Health officials report that there are currently 155 active cases in isolation and 215 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total of 723 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and one individual is hospitalized at this time.
“Unfortunately, the numbers are continuing to rise and have not stabilized,” said Kropf. “They appear to be driven by family contacts.”
Kropf said patient count at Colusa Medical Center appears to be holding steady and the facility continues to be holding up, with ICU beds available if necessary. Colusa County has been categorized within the Greater Sacramento area for ICU capacity metrics under the Regional Stay Home Order announced by the state on Thursday.
“If that drops to 15 percent then the stay-at-home will go into effect and further restrictions/closures of business will occur for those following the order,” said Kropf.
Colusa County officials released a statement outlining simple things the community can do to slow the spread, protect our community and save lives amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Wearing a mask is an act of kindness, love and respect,” it was stated in a release. “Wear a mask when you’re around someone who doesn’t live in your house, including cousins, uncles and grandparents. Science says it: Your mask protects others and their mask protects you. Now, more than ever, we need to protect our community. While it’s important to celebrate with family, try to limit gatherings, even if they’re the weekend or on a special occasion. The sooner we get COVID-19 under control, the sooner we can get back into our lives and families.”