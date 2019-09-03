A head-on collision near the Yolo-Colusa County line left seven injured, according to the Dunnigan Fire Protection District.
The accident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, when an Amazon delivery truck collided with a white pick up truck carrying six people.
Although no deaths occurred, the Dunnigan Fire Protection District reported that the accident prompted the declaration of a mass casualty incident with a total of seven patients and three air ambulances and four ground ambulances responded.
Volunteers from the Dunnigan Fire Protection District responded to the crash with personnel from the Arbuckle Fire Dept, the Williams Fire Department, REACH Air Medical Services, CALSTAR, American Medical Response – Yolo County, and the Woodland area California Highway Patrol.
Two people have major injuries, four have moderate injuries and one has minor injuries, reported officials.
At this time of publication, further information about the injuries of those involved in the accident had not been released.