In what had to be one of the most complicated conclusions to a cross country race ever in the Northern
Section, the Colusa RedHawks’ varsity boy’s cross country team endured a nearly two-hour video review last Thursday in Cottonwood before it was confirmed that they had indeed won their first ever section title in the sport.
While it was not the first time the RedHawks, who in 2012 came out of nowhere to earn a berth in the state finals, had stunned the section competition, the 2019 finish was far more agonizing albeit more rewarding as co-coaches Matt Giffin and Darren Townzen explained.
“It was an emotional day overall. Our boys ran their best and the score confirmed it. We were ecstatic.
Then the officials took away our victory. We appealed and after an hour looking over tedious video footage, the truth surfaced,” said Giffin.
To which Townzen added, “I would have hated coming home as the second place team and forever thinking that we should have won. On the other hand, I would not have wanted to win without knowing for sure that we were the victors. I’m glad Coach Fairley from West Valley was willing to take the time to get it right.”
In the end, Colusa edged Mid-Valley League rival Winters by a single point on the three mile course at West Valley High School to claim the Division V championship.
The RedHawks’ five man team finished mid-pack among the 148 man field, all crossing the line within a 32-second span.
Senior Jacob Arce was the RedHawks’ top finisher in a time of 18:31 followed by sophomores Tyler Moss (18:39) and Keith Chavez (18:43), junior Jose Valdez (18:43) along with senior Cole Simmons (19:03).
Colusa will next represent the Northern Section in the Division V boy’s race at the CIF State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 30.