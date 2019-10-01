Neither the 100 degree temperatures nor the gusty north wind deterred 78 cross country runners who gathered for the second time in two weeks to compete in a Mid-Valley League meet at Williams High School on Sept. 25.
In the varsity boy’s division, Colusa turned in a dominant performance capturing eight of the top nine places to win the meet.
Senior Jacob Arce triumphed in the three mile race with a time of 19:25 and was followed closely by teammates Keith Chavez in second (19:50), Tyler Moss in third (20:13) and Jose Valdez in fourth (20:26).
Rounding out the RedHawk contingency in the top nine was Gianluca Hernandez in sixth (21:04), Lucas Garin in seventh (21:08), Logan book in eighth (21:39) and Cole Simmons ninth (21:45).
Three local harriers cracked the top five in the varsity girl’s contest, led by Pierce’s Ari Sanchez (25:39) who finished second ahead of Williams’ Valeria Orozco (27:12) in fourth and Colusa’s Lupita Perez (27:27) not far behind in fifth.
Pierce’s junior varsity boys outdistanced the field as four members of the team finished in the top 10, including freshman Joel Magallon, who crossed the line first in a time of 21:16, just in front of teammate Brandon Carabez (21:57).
Also performing well for the JV Bears’ squad was Keith Grimmer (24:08 – sixth place), Gabe Wilkerson (24:37 – seventh place) and Angel Cabrera (24:53 – ninth place).
Colusa also had three finish top 10 in the JV competition including Cody Koregelos (22:58 – fifth place), Ethan Lay (24:42 – eighth place) and Michael Harris (25:28 – 10th place).
Both Colusa and Pierce had two top five runners in JV girl’s race with the RedHawks’ Lissandra Fuerte (28:54) and Gladis Almaraz (30:07) finishing second and fourth respectively, while the Bears’ Diana Huerta (30:02) and Rebekah McPeek (31:38) took third and fifth.
Mid-Valley runners convene again today at the Arbuckle Golf Course for another Mid-Valley League meet.