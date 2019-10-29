For the second week in a row Mid-Valley cross country runners gathered at the Colusa State Park for a meet, encountering warm and windy conditions in addition to the diverse terrain.
While Pierce was absent last Wednesday, Colusa and Williams attended the last regular season event ahead of this week’s league finals.
Throughout the season a rivalry has been developing between Colusa and Winters in the varsity boy’s division and this time the Warriors edged the RedHawks by a single point in the team competition.
Although three RedHawks, including Jacob Arce (18:12 – third), Keith Chavez (18:23 – fourth) and Gianluca Hernandez (19:02 – 10th) finished in the top 10, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Warriors.
In the three-mile varsity girls race, Colusa sophomore Lupita Perez (24:40) had her best finish to date taking seventh while Williams’ Valeria Orozco (24:48) was eighth and fellow RedHawk Veronica Jauregui (24:50) captured 10th place.
Colusa’s JV boys dominated the field with six of the top 10 fastest times over the two-mile course.
Leading the way for the RedHawks was Michael Harris (14:07) who crossed the line third followed by Asa Smith (15:16 – fifth), Cody Koregelos (15:24 – sixth), Antonio Garcia (15:30 – seventh), Ethan Lay (16:02 – ninth) and Rodolfo Rodrigues (16:16 – 10th).
In the smallest contest of the day, Colusa JV girl’s Madison Reister (21:38) and Naomi Silva (22:26) took second and third respectively.
MVL harriers are congregating today at Clear Creek Sports Club in Corning for the league finals.