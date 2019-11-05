County cross country runners fared well at the Mid-Valley League Finals in Corning last Wednesday as the Colusa varsity and JV boy’s teams captured their corresponding division titles, while five individuals, representing the RedHawks, Pierce Bears and Williams Yellowjackets, earned all-league honors.
In what has been a back-and-forth affair among the varsity boy’s teams all season long, Colusa bested
Winters 31-35 behind its three all-league performers to claim the league crown.
Keith Chavez (17:55) and Jose Valdez (17:56) set personal records in the three mile race finishing fourth and fifth in the field of 42, while Jacob Arce (18:01) crossed the line in seventh to also take home an all-league patch.
Completing the five man RedHawk squad was Tyler Moss (18:34) in eighth and Cole Simmons (18:51), a newcomer to the sport, in 11th place.
While obviously pleased with winning the school’s first ever MVL varsity boy’s championship, Colusa
coach Matt Giffin noted that the team effort included not just the afore mentioned five, but the entire
RedHawk contingency.
“We are proud of all our athletes this year,” Giffin said. “Not all of them earned top honors but every single one has improved significantly over the year. This means they are true to their team and dedicated to competing. One key to our success is embracing the difficult workouts together.”
In the JV boy’s 2.2 mile race, Pierce’s Joel Magallon (13:24) finished in the top spot but the RedHawks
were able to edge the Bears 27-29 in the team competition by posting three top 10 finishes which
included Michael Harris (14:11 – fifth place), Cody Koregelos (14:33 – sixth place) and Ethan Lay (14:56 – ninth place).
Pierce’s Ari Sanchez continued to be among the top competitors among the varsity girls taking third
overall on the three mile course with a time of 22:08, while Williams’ Valeria Orozco (23:01) also
achieved all-league status finishing seventh.
Next up are the CIF Northern Section Finals at West Valley High School in Cottonwood on Nov. 14 where berths to the State Championship meet are at stake.