A blustery north wind did not slow down Mid-Valley League cross country runners as they took to the completely flat course at Durham High School on Oct. 9.
In a repeat of the previous contest in Arbuckle two weeks ago, the Colusa varsity boys topped Winters by a score of 31-33 as they placed four runners in the top 10 on the three mile course.
Leading the RedHawk pack was third place finisher Jacob Arce (18:20), Jose Valdez (18:25) in fourth and Keith Chavez (18:25) in fifth.
Rounding out the team for Colusa was Tyler Moss (18:58 – 10th ) and Gianluca Hernandez (19:12 - 11 th )
Pierce’s Ari Sanchez (21:58) was the runner up in the varsity girl’s race pacing the Bear team, which took second behind Durham and also included Giesela Herrera (27:38 – 13th ), Rebekah McPeek (28:21 – 14th ),
Celeste Grajeda (28:24 – 16th) and Diana Huerta (28:56 – 17th).
Colusa’s Veronica Jauregui (25:22) and Lupita Perez (25:34) crossed the line in ninth and 10 th place respectively.
The RedHawks also had a strong showing in the two mile JV boy’s race as they edged Winters 27-28 behind Cody Koregelos who won in a time of 13:35, and just ahead of teammate Michael Harris (13:40) in second.
Antonio Garcia (14:28 – fifth ), Ethan Lay (14:47 – sixth) and Asa Smith (15:55 – ninth) comprised the rest of the RedHawk team.
A small field of JV girl’s completed the two mile course with three RedHawks turning in solid outings.
Lissandra Fuerte (17:04) was third, while Lisa Valdez (20:07) finished sixth barely beating out Madison Reister (20:07).
MVL competition continues today at the Colusa State Park.