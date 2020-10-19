Several curbside ballot drop-off locations will be open around the county starting Monday.
“Avoid lines at the polls on Election Day and avoid mail delays,” read a statement issued by the Colusa County Elections Office. “Drive-up and drop off your ballot safety and securely with an election staff member.”
Ballot drop-off locations will be open at the following locations in the coming days:
- Oct. 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Princeton Library, 232 Prince St., Princeton, and the Grimes Library, 240 Main St., Grimes.
- Oct. 20 at the Maxwell Library, 34 Oak St., Maxwell, Oct. 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 21 at the Arbuckle Utility District, 104 Fifth St., Arbuckle, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 22 at the Williams Library, 901 E St., Williams, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 23 at the Stonyford Library, 5080 Stonyford Lodoga Road, Stonyford, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
A curbside ballot drop-off location will also be set up at the Colusa County Elections Office, 546 Jay St., Colusa, the day before Election Day, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Election Day, ballot drop-off services will also be available at the election office from 7 a.m. until the polls close at 8 p.m.
The official Colusa County ballot drop box is also located outside of the Colusa County Elections Office. Ballots can be dropped in the box at any time before the 8 p.m. Election Day (Nov. 3) deadline.
For more information, call the Colusa County Elections Office at 458-0500.