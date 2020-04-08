CUSD to host car parade on Friday

Colusa Unified School District will host a parade around Colusa on Friday to wave to students and families stuck at home.
“Staff is to be in their own cars, and we are encouraging our families to maintain social distancing during the event,” said Rebecca Changus, principal at Burchfield Primary School. “We hope this event brings joy to our community.”
Local law enforcement and fire personnel will lead the parade that will start from Colusa High School at 11 a.m. From the high school, the parade will travel down Colus Ave., turn left on Harris Street and continue onto Tenth Street. The parade will then travel down Oak St., loop around to Webster St. via Bridge St., and continue on to Sioc St. via Tenth St. From Sioc St., the parade will make a right on Third St., travel down to Navajo Ave. and make its final loop around Country Club Drive via Wescott Road. The parade will end at the north end of Wescott Road.
Those interested in watching the parade are asked to remain safely on the sidewalk at a location along the parade route close to their home.