The northbound and southbound Interstate 5 rest areas in Glenn County are temporarily closed through Friday, according to a press release from Caltrans.
Crews are planned to alternately close the rest areas from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 30. Portable roadside message signs will display updates about the closure locations and dates.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company will be shutting off electricity to the facilities so crews can perform tree work around the power lines, according to the press release. The work will allow the utility company to install a power pole to serve newly installed electric vehicle charging stations at the rest areas.
Motorists are reminded that the northbound and southbound Maxwell Rest Areas in Colusa County are closed for construction. For northbound travelers, the next open rest area is the Herbert Miles Rest Area just north of Red Bluff. For southbound motorists, the next open rest area is in Dunnigan, Yolo County.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.