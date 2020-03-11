Deadline for all fair pageants is April 3

Pageant season is rapidly approaching as the 81st installment of the Colusa County Fair inches closer and the deadline for applications to participate in all pageants is only weeks away.
The Miss Colusa County Scholarship Pageant application deadline is 5 p.m. April 3.
Interested participants must be between the ages of 16 and 19 as of June 1 of this calendar year, be at least a junior in high school and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0. They must also be a resident of Colusa County and California for at least one year prior to the opening day of the fair.
An application fee of $150 must be turned in with the completed application signed by a parent or legal guardian. A photo must be included as well.
Applications are limited to the first ten entries received. Entries will be time and date stamped as received.
Contestants will be scored in six categories: a personal interview, on-stage personality and communication skills, academic achievements and extra curricular activities, community involvement, poise and personal concordance of beauty, and commitment to the program.
The girl crowned Miss Colusa County will receive a $1000 scholarship and Miss Colusa County Runner Up will receive a $500 scholarship.
This year, the 32st Mini-Miss will be crowned among the many traditions taking place during the four days of fair festivities.
“The 2020 Colusa County Mini Miss Contestants will have a blast showing the crowd how they are “Barn in the USA” at this year’s fair!” said Nina Rudiger, Mini Miss Pageant co-coordinator.
Contestants must be between the ages of 9-12 years old and must not reach their 13th birthday on or before June 14. Contestants must also be a resident of Colusa County for at least six months prior to the pageant and a resident of California for no less than one year prior to the opening day of the fair.
Contestants may run for Mini-Miss no more than two times and may run consecutively.
Participants will be scored in four categories: a five minute personality interview, a speech, a visual poise with an impromptu question and a talent.
“The talent portion is not limited to dancing and singing- we encourage the contestants to use their true talents, skills, or passions,” said Jyl Torrens, Mini Miss Pageant co-coordinator. “It could be anything from a poetry reading, to any type of demonstration - sewing, drawing, cooking, sports, a comedy act, or playing a musical instrument. Everyone is unique and has their own special talents and that’s what we want to see!”
Contestants must complete the official Pageant application and turn it into the Colusa County Fair Office with a parent or legal guardians signature and photo no later than 5 p.m. April 3.
There is also a $150 application fee that must be paid via cash or credit card by a parent, sponsor or participant.
The first 12 entries will be dated and time-stamped in the order of their arrival.
“Our goal is to get the girls to have confidence in themselves and let it show in every stage of the competition,” said Torrens. “Not only are they learning life-long skills but they are meeting peers who they will be friends with for their whole lifetime.”
The winner of the Mini-Miss pageant will receive a rhinestone tiara and sash as well as various gifts from local merchants.
The application deadline for the Mr. Cinderfella Pageant is 4 p.m. April 3.
Contestant must be incoming sophomore, Junior, Senior or Grad at one of the 5 High Schools in Colusa County.
Applications are limited to the first 15 entries and 3 entries per school.
All interested participants must complete an official pageant application and submit it to the Colusa County Fairgrounds office. If the candidate is under the age of 18, the application must be submitted with the signature of a parent or legal guardian.
The high school club or organization that the candidate will be competing for must me specified on the application as well.
An application fee of $20.20 per contestant is due at the time of application submission. Payments can be made via cash or credit card paid by a parent, sponsor or participant. Checks will not be accepted for payment. Applications that have not been completed properly or submitted without payment will not be processed.
Winner of the Mr. Cinderfella Pageant will receive a $500 scholarship. $1,000 dollars will also be donated in his name to the high school club or organization of his choice.
Applications are currently available at the Colusa County Fairgrounds office or online at http://www.colusafairgrounds.com/entry-forms/enter-pageants.
The office - located at 1301 10 Street in Colusa – is open Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m., closed daily for lunch from 12-1 p.m.
Applications for all pageants should be mailed to the Colusa County Fairgrounds or submitted electronically by emailing araceli@colusacounyfair.com.
For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 458-2641.
Pageant schedule
The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will he held June 11-14, 2020.
- The Mini Miss pageant is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. in the Grandstands
- The Miss Colusa County pageant is scheduled for Thursday, June 11 at 8 p.m. in the Grandstands
- The Mr. Cinderfella pageant is schedule for Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. in the Grandstands