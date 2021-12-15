Lola Jeffers, 89, of Colusa died December 7, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Holycross Memorial Services, Inc.
Patricia Lauff, 79, of Colusa died December 8, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Holycross Memorial Services, Inc.
Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
December 15, 2021
