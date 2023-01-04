Lunio Diaz-Alonzo, 80, of Corning, died December 12, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Jim R. Johnson, 69, of Corning, died December 9, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Daryl Rippe, 72, of Grimes, passed away December 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Services. The funeral home can be reached at 530-458-2111.