To reconnect with students during this strange and isolating time, teachers and staff from Pierce Unified School District paraded though the county on Tuesday, waving and cheering to students to bring a sense of normalcy back to their young lives.
“The school closure happened fast, and many were surprised and not ready,” said Laura Hensen, fifth grade teacher at Arbuckle Elementary. “All of us at Pierce Joint Unified School District were hoping that we could stay in school as long as possible since we know many of our students need consistency in their life.”
According to Hensen, teachers felt like they didn’t get to say good-bye to their students or prepare them for school closing.
“Teachers all across the country are going through a hard transition to ‘distance learning’ during this unprecedented time and they are all concerned about their students,” said Summer Shadley, principal at Arbuckle and Grand Island Elementary Schools. “The biggest challenge for teachers right now is making sure students know how much they care and how much they are missed!”
According to Hensen, there were 55 participants and 30 cars in the parade.
“The turnout was amazing and the students were so excited,” said Hensen. “Students, parents, grandparents and community members waved to us and had signs.”
Hensen said she got the idea after seeing a video of teachers driving through neighborhoods and waving to students on Facebook. Hensen shared the video with a group of teachers who, she said, were excited about the idea as well.
According to Hensen, the original plan was to follow the lunch/breakfast delivery van as it made its way around the county delivering daily meals and wave to students, but organizers decided to do it at a different time and follow a similar route to the one that Santa takes each year during his annual trek through town.
The two hour parade route included Arbuckle, College City, and Dunnigan. After the parade, some of the teachers also followed the meal service delivery van to wave to students in Grimes, said Hensen.
“It’s a great way to see the kids and they see their staff from a safe and appropriate distance,” said David Vujovich, Principal of Pierce High School. “It is a nice way to support social emotional needs by doing something ‘different’ in our mighty town. Our staff is doing some really great things to support our students, one another and the community.”