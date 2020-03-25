While some supplies are limited and in high demand due to to COVID-19 pandemic, the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office warns citizens that price gouging during an emergency declaration is subject to criminal prosecution.
According to a release issued by the District Attorney's Office on Thursday, several allegations of possible price gouging have been reported in the county since Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 4.
“Colusa County businesses routinely come together with their community in times of need and emergency,” read the release. “The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office wants to remind anyone who would give into temptation to benefit from this emergency that our office takes price gouging very seriously and will prosecute offenders.”
According to the release, California law prohibits businesses and individuals from raising prices for 30 days after an emergency declaration and it is illegal to charge a price for essential goods and services that is more than ten percent higher than the price charged immediately before the emergency declaration.
“The law applies to hotels/motels, medical supplies, home heating oil, building materials, housing, transportation, freight, storage services, gasoline and other motor fuels,” read the release.
A price gouging conviction carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5000 per violation plus mandatory restitution, read the release.
For more information or to report a suspected case of price gouging, contact the investigations unit at the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office at 458-0545.