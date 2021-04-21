Indivisible Colusa County is hosting a donation drive to benefit local migrant farmworker families.
“Migrant farmworkers feed us all,” it was stated in a release issued by Indivisible Colusa County. “Every year starting in April, approximately 100 farmworkers take up temporary residence at the migrant camp in Williams. The past year has been particularly tough for them.”
According to the release, the group is collecting donations through April 28 as a way of saying thank you to these workers.
Items needed for the drive include diapers in all sizes as well as personal hygiene products including shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, shaving cream, tampons, pads, lotion, sunscreen and toothpaste.
All donated items must be new and in unopened packaging.
Items will be distributed by the Colusa County Office of Education, according to the release.
Indivisible Colusa County has established donation drop-off sites in Colusa and Arbuckle and location information is available upon request.
Monetary donations can also be made at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/indivisiblecolusa.
According to the release, all money donated through April 28 will be used to purchase diapers and personal hygiene products and will be contributed to the drive.
For more information, text 454-5056 or email indivisiblecolusa@gmail.com.