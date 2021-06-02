As the team celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Colusa Swim Team will be installing a cover on the city pool, thanks to a donation from the Dale Townzen Memorial Fund.
“The benefits of a cover not only serve the team, but the city and Colusa residents as well,” it was stated in a release issued by the swim team. “The city anticipates a significant savings in water costs, chemicals, and overall maintenance with this addition. The pool will also keep a better regulated and warmer temperature, giving both the team and the community an option for an extended swimming season.”
According to the release, the Dale Townzen Memorial Fund – which is part of the Sacramento Regional Community Foundation – honors the legacy of Dale Townzen, an educator, coach and community volunteer in the Colusa County area for over 30 years.
“The funds will primarily be distributed to charitable organizations in the Colusa area with focuses in education, athletics, wildlife conservation or the arts,” it was stated in the release.
Representatives from the fund said they are continually looking for worthwhile projects and causes to fund within the community, particularly in the areas that Townzen was passionate about.
“When the opportunity to support the swim team with the pool cover came up, we thought it was a great fit,” said the representative. “It not only met a specific and practical need within the community, but it also combined several of Dale’s sincerest commitments: athletics, supporting local youth, and the swimming pool where he spent countless hours teaching community members to swim.”
Melissa Ortiz, Colusa Cyclones Swim Team board president, said in addition to facilitating athletic opportunities and lifelong friendships for kids across our county, the swim team is also highly invested in improving the overall pool facilities for the benefit of the community and the next project they’re working towards is the addition of seating and shade to make the pool more inviting for residents.
For more information, visit www.ColusaSwimTeam.com.