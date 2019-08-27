Duck callers and sporting enthusiasts alike traveled from far and wide to attend the annual California State and Butte Sink Regional Calling Competition at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa over the weekend. Hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. for the last nine years, the competition is the largest calling event west of the Rocky Mountains.
To kick off the festivities, the Yuba-Sutter Naval Sea Cadets presented the colors and recited the national anthem before competition judge and former competitor Kieth Allen sang the National Anthem.
The 17 cadets that volunteered at the competition also set up the park prior to the event, provided security, parking controls and acted as crossing guards for the duration of the two day competition.
Lieutenant Junior Grade Sherry Herkal said the Yuba-Sutter Naval Sea Cadets have been volunteering at the event for the last few years.
“Every year this event has gotten bigger and bigger,” Herkal said. “It’s been wonderful to come back each year and watch it grow.”
Nine contestants put their calling skills to the test in the first and most anticipated tournament of the day, the Butte Sink Regional Duck Calling Competition.
Reigning World Champion Logan Hancock traveled from Arkansas to judge the competition for the first time and see who will move on to the World Competition for a change to claim his title. Hancock has won the World Championship three out of the last four years, the maximum number of wins a competitor is allowed at this level.
“This event is very well attended and there is a lot of pride here,” Hancock said. “It’s exciting to see all of these people come out and show there support. The world of calling needs more festivals like this!”
During the competition, five judges blindly scored contestants based on the pitch, range and control of the 90 second “Main Street” call routine performed by each competitor.
“You would never call like that in a blind,” said Master of Ceremonies Reg Bravo. “The judges are looking for who can control the call the best. They want to see how far they can take the call and maintain control.”
“The point of competitive waterfowl calling is to display the mastery of an instrument,” said Allen, who traveled from Missouri to judge the competition. “A duck call is an instrument and these competitions show how skilled a competitor is with their instrument.”
Ryan Sherbondy took the top spot in the competition, qualifying him to represent the state and compete at the World Calling Competition that will be held in Stuttgart, Arkansas in November. At just 19, this will be Sherbondy’s second time competing in the World Competition.
“I will definitely be a lot more prepared for the World Competition this time around,” Sherbondy said.
Sherbondy said he has been calling since he was six years old. He started competing at age ten and has attended the competition in Colusa since 2011, participating in the youth competitions until age 17.
“This is an awesome event,” Sherbondy said. “I love being here and it’s definitely something I look forward to each year.”
Dillion White came in second place in the Butte Sink competition, Craig Wilson placed third and Hunter Edwards, who traveled all the way from North Dakota to compete, rounded out the top four.
After judging the competition, the judges hosted an Introduction to Duck Calling Seminar, where they taught the next generation of duck callers the tricks and trades of the sport, helped them tune and maintain their instruments and answered questions about technique.
The competition also featured amateur competitions, where the youngsters got to try their hand at calling during the Junior and Intermediate duck and speck calling contests before the California State Live Duck Calling Competition concluded the days festivities on Saturday. On Sunday, competitors competed in the California State Duck Calling Championship, another World Competition qualifier, the California State Speck Calling Contest and the California State Two Man Meat Contest.
Bravo said the two-day event is wholesome, family fun year after year.
“I have watched a lot of these competitors grow up,” Bravo said. “They start when they are knee high and come out year after year.”
Colby Stilwell, of Willows, competed in the Butte Sink Regional Competition and said he enjoys coming back year after year to compete.
“These kinds of events bring the whole hunting community together,” Stilwell said.
Tami Stilwell, Colby’s mom, said he has been calling since he was very young.
“Instead of a pacifier, he had a duck call,” Tami Stilwell said.