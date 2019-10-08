While windy conditions increased the difficulty for the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports Team, they still turned in a strong showing at the second sporting clays series shoot on Oct. 6.
Held at Raahauge’s Pheasant Club in Dunnigan, the Ducks swept the Rookie Division and in addition sent three others to the podium.
Among the Rookies, Robert Shadley took first place, Jackson Soden second and Wes Legrande was third.
In the Intermediate Entry division Cade Smith captured the top spot while Grayson Hardwick picked up a third place medal.
Rounding out the medal winners for the Ducks was Anthony Felix, who after a shoot off wound up third hitting 92 of 100 targets.
Afterward Coach Bruce Hardwick had this to say about his team’s effort, “The high winds effected the targets, but the kids did great making the necessary adjustments.”
The Ducks return to the range on Oct. 20 at Quail Point Hunt Club in Zamora.