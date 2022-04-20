The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) will be using an innovative, helicopter-based technology to gather information about the state’s groundwater aquifer structure to support drought response and the implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) in several Northern California counties, including Colusa, Glenn and Tehama.
According to a release issued by DWR, the use of airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys advances Governor Newsom’s Water Resilience Portfolio goal of using technology to support the State’s understanding of groundwater resources.
“The data collected during these surveys will provide a better understanding of California’s groundwater systems, and in turn support more informed and sustainable groundwater management and drought preparedness and response approaches,” said Steven Springhorn, DWR’s SGMA technical assistance manager.
Beginning Sunday, DWR will conduct AEM surveys of groundwater basins in Colusa, Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Shasta, Humbolt, Sierra and Plumas counties, specifically in Colusa, Butte, Wyandotte Creek, Vina, Los Molinos, Corning, Red Bluff, Antelope, Bowman, Bend, Millville, South Battle Creek, Anderson, Enterprise, Eel River Valley, and Sierra Valley groundwater basins.
“During the surveys, a low-flying helicopter tows a large hoop with scientific equipment approximately 100 feet above the ground surface,” read the release. “The helicopter, flown by experienced and licensed pilots, will make several passes over the survey areas and may be visible to residents.”
According to the release, survey data creates an image of the subsurface down to a depth of about 1,000 feet below ground surface and provides information about large-scale aquifer structures and geology. This information supports the implementation of local groundwater sustainability plans (GSPs), which can help local agencies sustainably manage groundwater during drought.
“The AEM method is safe, and surveys have been conducted successfully in several locations throughout California,” it was stated in the release. “Surveys will be conducted during daylight hours only, and the helicopter will not fly over businesses, homes, other inhabitable structures, or confined animal feeding operations. The helicopter operator follows all established Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations and their highest priority is public safety. Experienced pilots, who are specially trained for the low-level flying required for geophysical surveys, will operate the helicopter.”
These AEM surveys will be conducted over the next several years in high- and medium-priority groundwater basins around the state, where data collection is feasible, according to the release. A schedule of the survey efforts can be accessed at https://gis.water.ca.gov/app/AEM-schedule.
“DWR encourages residents to get involved in their local groundwater management activities and GSP implementation through your groundwater sustainability agency (GSA),” read the release.
For more information, visit https://water.ca.gov/programs/SGMA/AEM or email AEM@water.ca.gov.