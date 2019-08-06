California is a hotbed of fault line activity, which means earthquakes are a common occurrence.
With powerful earthquakes shaking Southern California and the Bay Area about a month ago, many in the area may be wondering if there is a possibility of that happening here.
We reached out to local experts to see what the likelihood of earthquakes are in Colusa County and asked how well equipped the area is to handle an earthquake. Here’s what they had to say.
“Anyone in California is at risk of an earthquake,” said Michael Oskin, Professor of Geology at the University of California, Davis. “The central valley is surrounded by active fault lines but these faults are slower moving so the risk of an earthquake happening here is smaller.”
Oskin said there have been two historical earthquakes in the region. In 1892, a magnitude 6 earthquake shook the town of Winters and in 1975 Oroville was stuck by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.
Both of these occurrences took place on well known fault lines located along the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range and the foothills of the coastal range, Oskin said.
Although earthquake risks are lower in Colusa County, officials still urge residents to be prepared.
Oskin said earthquake early warning systems have been developed but are just starting to be used across the state.
“Earthquake early warning systems would work well in this area because the earthquakes are less intense,” Oskin said. “This allows for more time to prepare if we know its coming.”
According to the California Integrated Seismic Network, the objective of earthquake early warning is to rapidly detect the initiation of an earthquake, estimate the level of ground shaking to be expected and issue a warning before significant ground shaking starts.
“This doesn’t exclude that people should be prepared,” Oskin said. “Nowhere in California is immune to earthquakes.”