The city of Colusa will host a public workshop on Tuesday, Mar. 10 to discuss new economic development projects throughout the city.
According to a release issued by Colusa City Manager Jessie Cain, the interactive workshop will include speakers discussing potential future projects at the Pirelli Building, efforts to revitalize the downtown area and more.
“The workshop is at the request of the city council asking staff and consultants for more details about recent economic development efforts,” read the release.
According to Cain, the meeting will discuss Colusa economical development in general but will focus on a couple of long-term projects such as the Pirelli Building.
“At this public forum, we’ll be reviewing what our options are and vet specific choices,” said Cain.
The last time the city pursued formal economic developments was over ten years ago, read the release, and yielded limited results with a consultants who was suspected of illegal dealings in partnership with former city leaders.
According to the release, the purpose of this workshop is to ensure that the city has moved on from that experience and that those lessons learned are incorporated into future action.
“Our goal as council members is to help the city of Colusa move forward and plan for responsible growth,” said Colusa Mayor Josh Hill. “At the same time, we want to be the best stewards of our limited resources.”
The public workshop will start at 4 p.m. at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St., and is expected to last about two hours.
For more information, call 458-4941.