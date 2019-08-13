The Colusa County unemployment rate stayed about the same in June compared to the month prior, according to the latest numbers released by the Employment Development Department.
In June, the unemployment rate was reported as 10.5 percent compared to 10.4 percent in May.
The county was ranked 57 out of the other counties in California – the only county with a higher unemployment rate was Imperial County with an unemployment rate of 18.6 percent.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate still lags behind the state total – 4.1 percent in June.
The area also saw an increase of 220 available jobs over all industries, according to the EDD.
Some industries that saw growth include farm (10 jobs); manufacturing (170 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (40 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).
However, some industries experienced a loss of jobs, such as financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); and government (10 jobs).