Premier Mushrooms Inc. will host its eight annual river cleanup on Sept. 14 in Colusa.
“The purpose is to bring communities together while keeping sustainable efforts for restoration projects along the rivers for wildlife,” said Jennifer Diaz, Public Relations for Premier Mushrooms.
According to archives, 1,450 pounds of materials were picked up last year and roughly 6,000 pounds have been picked up since the event started.
The cleanup takes place at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area just outside of downtown Colusa by the new boat launch, said Kevin Foley, Premier Mushroom Inc. sustainability coordinator and cleanup organizer.
Diaz said volunteers meet in the parking area of the Colusa Sacramento State Park to sign in; grab a free T-shirt; listen to River Partners explain how our efforts are creating a positive effect; split into groups; and find a spot along the river to clean-up.
Foley said he is expecting roughly 40-60 volunteers this year.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cleanup will last until 11 a.m. Following the cleanup, a breakfast of bananas, bagels and juice will be provided by Caffinated. There will also be a raffle.
After the cleanup, Recology takes all of the materials collected during the cleanup and weighs it to be compare with other cleanup data collected throughout the state.
Foley said the event got started eight years ago when Premier Mushrooms launched its sustainability program.
“They wanted to partner up with the local community on an event that was in line with their overall sustainability vision,” Foley said. “Considering the Sacramento River runs right through town, it seemed like a River Cleanup would be a great opportunity to merge community and sustainability.”
Foley said around the time that Premier Mushrooms was planning its first cleanup, he became aware that the California Coastal Commission was running their Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day so he decided to make a phone call to see if the Colusa cleanup could join.
“They said they’d love for us to be a part of the event and that we’d be the official cleanup for Colusa County,” Foley said. “At the time we were one of only three counties in California who did not run a Coastal Cleanup Event.”
This year the event is sponsored by Premier Mushrooms, Central Valley Gas Storage, Recology, River Partners, Caffeinated and LRT Graphics.
“Many of these organizations have sponsored the cleanup every year since its inception in 2011,” Foley said.
While RSVPs are not needed to attend the cleanup, organizers say they are appreciated.
“Folks are welcome to show up the day of the event and we’d be happy to have an extra set of hands for the event,” Foley said.
Organizers suggest wearing closed toed shoes for the event and bringing sun protection and water. Another thing organizers suggest to make the event go smoothly?
“Just a good attitude and a willingness to get their hands dirty alongside their neighbors and peers,” Foley said.
For more information or to RSVP, contact diazdrive@gmail.com or kfoley@premiermushrooms.com.