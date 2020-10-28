Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and polling places throughout the country will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Offices to be voted on in this election include the president of the United States, the U.S. Representative for Congressional District 3, the California State Assembly District 3 and District 4 seat as well as several local offices.
Candidates for the president of the United States include Joe Biden(D), Donald Trump(R), Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra(AI), Howie Hawkins (G), Jo Jorgensen (LIB) and Gloria La Riva (PF).
The race for the open U.S. Representative for Congressional District 3 is between incumbent John Garamendi (D) and Tamika Hamilton (R).
For the California State Assembly District 3 seat, incumbent James Gallagher (R) is running against challenger James R. Henson (D). For the District 4 seat, incumbent Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D) is running against Matthew L. Nelson (R).
Local Elections
In Colusa County, candidates in the runoff election for the vacant District 2 Board of Supervisors seat include: Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith and Dave B. Markss.
There are three open seats on the Colusa County Board of Education Board of Trustees and incumbents Brenda Miller (Area 1) and Richard Barry Morrell (Area 2) are running unopposed. For the Area 4 seat, Cristy Jayne Edwards will be challenging appointed incumbent Lynn Burnham.
Three seats available on the Colusa City Council. Candidates in this race include: Ryan Codorniz, Denise Conrado, incumbent Brent Nobles, Matthew Reische, incumbent Greg Ponciano and Daniel Vaca.
Incumbent Robin Rouch is going up against challenger Devin Kelley for the Colusa City Treasurer seat.
Incumbents Kelli Griffith-Garcia, Michael Phenicie and Melissa Yerxa Ortiz will be running against newcomer Erin E. Steidlmayer for the three available seats on the Colusa Unified School District board.
There are two open seats on the Williams City Council. Candidates include: incumbent John J. Troughton, Don Parsons and incumbent Roberto V. Mendoza.
Incumbent Mariana Pineda is running unopposed for the Williams City Clerk position.
Candidates for the three open seats on the Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees include: Kathleen Bautista, Patricia Ash, appointed incumbent Alejandra Lopez and Cesar Perez.
Williams votes will also be able to weigh in on Measure B:
If approved, Measure B would authorize an increase of the retail and transactions use/sales tax rate for the city of Williams from .5 percent to one percent annually to fund general city services such as public safety, street maintenance and repair and youth and senior programming.
According to Williams City Attorney Ann Siprelle, it is estimated that Measure B will provide an additional $600,000 in annual local funding for general city services and would go directly into the city’s general fund.
“The tax would be paid in addition to current sales taxes and would be collected at the same times and in the same manner as existing sales tax,” said Siprelle in her analysis of the measure. “All revenues raised by the tax would remain in the city and would not be shared with the state, county or any other agency.”
California Revenue and Taxation Code section 7285.9 authorizes the city to levy a general transactions and use/sales tax at a rate of one percent so long as the tax is approved by a majority of the voters voting in an election on that issue and, if approved, would remain in effect until repealed by Williams voters during a subsequent election.
Unanimously supported by the Williams City Council, proponents of the measure argue that approval would allow the city to improve the deteriorating streets, maintain public safety services and restore recreational activities including soccer and swimming despite facing increasing costs and an uncertain environment provided by the pandemic.
Proponents also argue that Measure B “will be a travelers tax paid by visitors off Highway 20 and I-5,” with an estimate stating that at least 90 percent of this tax would be generated by visitors.
No arguments against the measure were submitted.
Voting Options
Votes can be cast by visiting a polling place to vote in-person, by dropping off a ballot at any of the polling place locations across the county on Election Day, at a curbside voting location or by mail.
Mailed ballots delivered through bona fide mail service that are posted-marked before or by the close of the polls on election day must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
The Elections Department, located at 546 Jay St. in Colusa, will also be accepting drop-off ballots during business hours. The Elections Department will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Tuesday (Election Day) from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Tabulations will begin immediately after the polls close at the Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters Office and shall continue until all precincts are accounted for.
Totals will be posted at www.countyofcolusa.org/elections as they become available.
For more information, contact the Colusa County Elections Department at 458-0500, toll free at 1-877-458-0501 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.