Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, and polling places throughout the country will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Offices to be voted on in this primary election include the president of the United States, U.S. Representative for Congressional District 3, California State Assembly and Colusa County Board of Supervisors seats for Districts 2,3 and 4.
District 2 Board of Supervisors candidates include: Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith, Robert Moriconi, Dave B. Markss and Laurie Okland Waters.
District 3 Board of Supervisors candidates include: incumbent Kent Boes and Jason McMullan.
Incumbent Gary J. Evans is running unopposed for the District 4 seat.
There is also one state proposition and two measures for voters to weigh in on:
ν If approved, Proposition 13 would authorize $15 billion in state general obligation bonds for facility repair, construction and modernization at public preschools, K-12 schools, community colleges and universities. Increased state costs to repay the bond are estimated at about $740 million per year, including interest, over the next 35 years.
ν Measure C, placed on the ballot by the Yuba Community College District’s Board of Trustees, would authorize $228.4 million worth of improvements for the district’s five campuses and one learning center in the next 10 to 15 years, if approved. Improvements include repairs, modernization and construction of classrooms and buildings for career and technical education at Yuba and Woodland Community colleges and the Colusa, Lake and Sutter County campuses.
According to Douglas B Houston, Chancellor for the Yuba Community College District, the funding would come from the issuance of a general obligation bond repaid by District taxpayers at a rate of less than 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“The best estimate of the total debt service, including the principal and interest, that would be required to be repaid if all the bonds are issued and sold is approximately $412 million,” read the Measure C Tax Rate Statement submitted by Houston.
ν Measure A, placed on the ballot by the Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees, would authorize up to $19 million in general obligation bonds to finance upgrades to schools inadequate electrical systems, modernization and construction of new classrooms, restrooms and school facilities at both the elementary and high school and repairs and replacement of the deteriorating plumbing and sewage systems on the WUSD campus, if passed.
According to the Measure A Tax Rate Statement penned by WUSD Superintendent Edgar Lampkin, the average annual tax rate that would be required to be levied to fund this bond over its entire duration would be 5.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and the highest tax rate expected would be 6 cents per $100.
“The best estimate from official sources of the total debt service, including the principle and interest that would be required to be repaid if all the bonds are issued and sold, is approximately $38.6 million,” read the Tax Rate Statement.
Votes can be cast by visiting a polling place to vote in-person, by dropping off a ballot at any of the polling place locations across the county on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, or by mail.
Mailed ballots delivered through bona fide mail service that are posted-marked before or by the close of the polls on election day must be received by March 6 to be counted.
Mail-in ballot precincts include: Wescott 202, Grimes 203, Stonyford 405, Lodoga 406, Venado 407 and Princeton 505.
The Elections Department, located at 546 Jay St. in Colusa, will also be accepting drop-off ballots March 2-3 during business hours. The Elections Department will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Tuesday (Election Day) from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Tabulations will begin immediately after the polls close at the Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters Office and shall continue until all precincts are accounted for.
Totals will be posted at www.countyofcolusa.org/elections as they become available.
For more information, contact the Colusa County Elections Department at 458-0500, toll free at 1-877-458-0501 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.