On March 3, people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office has continued to release unofficial results as ballots continue to counted. 

Below are the unofficial results as of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 – (i) denotes incumbent.

COLUSA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..................................358

Robert Moriconi................................................257

Dave B. Markss..................................................286

Laurie Okland Waters.......................................143

Supervisor District 3

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Kent Boes (i)......................................................562

Jason McMullan................................................247

Supervisor District 4

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Gary J. Evans (i)................................................588

Measure A (Williams Unified 

School District bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For......................................................................448

Against...............................................................528

Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For...................................................................1,462

Against.............................................................3,162

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

John Garamendi (i)....................................... 2,203

Tamika Hamilton.......................................... 1,883

Sean Feucht...................................................... 652

State Assembly (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

James Gallagher (i)....................................... 1,978

James R. Henson.............................................. 607

State Assembly (District 4)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i).................................. 873

Matthew L. Neilson....................................... 1,126

Sophia Racke.................................................... 151

Proposition 13

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For...................................................................1,271

Against........................................................... 3,463

PRESIDENT

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

President (front runners):

1. Donald Trump.............................................2,396

2. Bernie Sanders...............................................607

3. Joseph R. Biden.............................................409

