On March 3, people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office has continued to release unofficial results as ballots continue to counted.
Below are the unofficial results as of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 – (i) denotes incumbent.
COLUSA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..................................358
Robert Moriconi................................................257
Dave B. Markss..................................................286
Laurie Okland Waters.......................................143
Supervisor District 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Kent Boes (i)......................................................562
Jason McMullan................................................247
Supervisor District 4
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Gary J. Evans (i)................................................588
Measure A (Williams Unified
School District bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For......................................................................448
Against...............................................................528
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For...................................................................1,462
Against.............................................................3,162
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
John Garamendi (i)....................................... 2,203
Tamika Hamilton.......................................... 1,883
Sean Feucht...................................................... 652
State Assembly (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
James Gallagher (i)....................................... 1,978
James R. Henson.............................................. 607
State Assembly (District 4)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i).................................. 873
Matthew L. Neilson....................................... 1,126
Sophia Racke.................................................... 151
Proposition 13
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For...................................................................1,271
Against........................................................... 3,463
PRESIDENT
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
President (front runners):
1. Donald Trump.............................................2,396
2. Bernie Sanders...............................................607
3. Joseph R. Biden.............................................409