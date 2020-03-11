Last week people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office has continued to release unofficial results as ballots continue to counted.
Below are the unofficial results as of 7:26 p.m. Thursday, March 5 – (i) denotes incumbent.
COLUSA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..................................357
Robert Moriconi................................................253
Dave B. Markss..................................................286
Laurie Okland Waters.......................................140
Supervisor District 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Kent Boes (i)......................................................556
Jason McMullan................................................247
Measure A (Williams Unified
School District bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For......................................................................442
Against...............................................................524
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For...................................................................1,441
Against.............................................................3,112
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
John Garamendi (i)....................................... 2,175
Tamika Hamilton.......................................... 1,854
Sean Feucht...................................................... 636
State Assembly (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
James Gallagher (i)....................................... 1,944
James R. Henson.............................................. 594
State Assembly (District 4)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i).................................. 866
Matthew L. Neilson....................................... 1,112
Sophia Racke.................................................... 149
Proposition 13
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For...................................................................1,253
Against........................................................... 3,409
PRESIDENT
Front runners.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
President (front runners):
1. Donald Trump.............................................2,359
2. Bernie Sanders...............................................597
3. Joseph R. Biden.............................................404