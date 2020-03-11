Last week people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office has continued to release unofficial results as ballots continue to counted. 

Below are the unofficial results as of 7:26 p.m. Thursday, March 5 – (i) denotes incumbent.

COLUSA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..................................357

Robert Moriconi................................................253

Dave B. Markss..................................................286

Laurie Okland Waters.......................................140

Supervisor District 3

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Kent Boes (i)......................................................556

Jason McMullan................................................247

Measure A (Williams Unified 

School District bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For......................................................................442     

Against...............................................................524

Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For...................................................................1,441

Against.............................................................3,112

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

John Garamendi (i)....................................... 2,175

Tamika Hamilton.......................................... 1,854

Sean Feucht...................................................... 636

State Assembly (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

James Gallagher (i)....................................... 1,944

James R. Henson.............................................. 594

State Assembly (District 4)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i).................................. 866

Matthew L. Neilson....................................... 1,112

Sophia Racke.................................................... 149

Proposition 13

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For...................................................................1,253

Against........................................................... 3,409

PRESIDENT

Front runners.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

President (front runners):

1. Donald Trump.............................................2,359

2. Bernie Sanders...............................................597

3. Joseph R. Biden.............................................404

