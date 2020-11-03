On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election. 

Below are the unofficial results released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent. 

 

COLUSA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..406 votes

Dave B. Markss..................349 votes

 

Colusa County Board of Education Board of Trustees, Area 4

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

Cristy Jayne Edwards......420 votes

Lynn Burnham (i).............295 votes

 

Colusa City Council

With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)

Ryan Codorniz...................294 votes

Denise Conrado.................550 votes

Brent Nobles (i).................348 votes

Matthew Reische...............247 votes

Greg Ponciano (i)..............600 votes

Daniel Vaca.......................441 votes

 

Colusa City Treasurer

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

Robin Rouch (i)..................472 votes

Devin Kelley......................474 votes

 

Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees

With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)

Kelli Griffith-Garcia (i).....687 votes

Michael Phenicie (i)..........592 votes

Melissa Yerxa Ortiz (i)......748 votes

Erin E. Steidlmayer..........913 votes

 

Williams City Council

With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Two seats) 

John J. Troughton (i)........273 votes

Don Parsons......................277 votes

Roberto V. Mendoza (i).....262 votes

 

Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees

With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats) 

Kathleen Bautista....................420 votes

Patricia Ash..............................367 votes

Alejandra Lopez(ai).................227 votes

Cesar Perez...............................368 votes

 

Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees

With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats) 

Scott Arens...............................299 votes

Abel Gomez, Sr.........................557 votes

George Green, Jr......................502 votes

John R. Friel, Sr........................467 votes

Matthew D. Wilkerson.............169 votes

 

Measure B

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

For.............................................266 votes

Against......................................284 votes 

 

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

Tamika Hamilton...............1,688 votes

John Garamendi (i)............1,773 votes

 

State Assembly(District 3)

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

James Gallagher (i)............1,284 votes

James R. Henson..................608 votes

 

State Assembly(District 4)

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D) (i).906 votes

Matthew L. Nelson (R)..........695 votes

 

PRESIDENT

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

Joe Biden(D)......................1,690 votes

Donald Trump (R) (i)..........1,820 votes

Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra (AI)..................................8 votes

Howie Hawkins (G).................9 votes

Jo Jorgensen (LIB).................38 votes

Gloria La Riva (PF).................10 votes

