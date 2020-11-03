On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election.
Below are the unofficial results released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent.
COLUSA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..406 votes
Dave B. Markss..................349 votes
Colusa County Board of Education Board of Trustees, Area 4
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
Cristy Jayne Edwards......420 votes
Lynn Burnham (i).............295 votes
Colusa City Council
With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Ryan Codorniz...................294 votes
Denise Conrado.................550 votes
Brent Nobles (i).................348 votes
Matthew Reische...............247 votes
Greg Ponciano (i)..............600 votes
Daniel Vaca.......................441 votes
Colusa City Treasurer
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
Robin Rouch (i)..................472 votes
Devin Kelley......................474 votes
Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees
With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Kelli Griffith-Garcia (i).....687 votes
Michael Phenicie (i)..........592 votes
Melissa Yerxa Ortiz (i)......748 votes
Erin E. Steidlmayer..........913 votes
Williams City Council
With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Two seats)
John J. Troughton (i)........273 votes
Don Parsons......................277 votes
Roberto V. Mendoza (i).....262 votes
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees
With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Kathleen Bautista....................420 votes
Patricia Ash..............................367 votes
Alejandra Lopez(ai).................227 votes
Cesar Perez...............................368 votes
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees
With 0 percent of precincts reporting. (Three seats)
Scott Arens...............................299 votes
Abel Gomez, Sr.........................557 votes
George Green, Jr......................502 votes
John R. Friel, Sr........................467 votes
Matthew D. Wilkerson.............169 votes
Measure B
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
For.............................................266 votes
Against......................................284 votes
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
Tamika Hamilton...............1,688 votes
John Garamendi (i)............1,773 votes
State Assembly(District 3)
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
James Gallagher (i)............1,284 votes
James R. Henson..................608 votes
State Assembly(District 4)
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D) (i).906 votes
Matthew L. Nelson (R)..........695 votes
PRESIDENT
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
Joe Biden(D)......................1,690 votes
Donald Trump (R) (i)..........1,820 votes
Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra (AI)..................................8 votes
Howie Hawkins (G).................9 votes
Jo Jorgensen (LIB).................38 votes
Gloria La Riva (PF).................10 votes