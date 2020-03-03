On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary election.
Below are the unofficial results released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent.
COLUSA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2
With 75 percent of precincts reporting.
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith.................190
Robert Moriconi.............................129
Dave B. Markss.............................151
Laurie Okland Waters......................71
Supervisor District 3
With 33 percent of precincts reporting.
Kent Boes (i)..................................216
Jason McMullan................................94
Supervisor District 4
With 80 percent of precincts reporting.
Gary Evans (i)...............................264
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)
With 66 percent of precincts reporting.
For.................................................604
Against........................................1,446
Measure A (Williams Unified School District bond measure)
With 40 percent of precincts reporting.
For.................................................159
Against...........................................181
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 66 percent of precincts reporting.
Tamika Hamilton.............................883
Sean Feucht...................................271
John Garamendi (i).........................937
State Assembly (District 3)
With 90 percent of precincts reporting.
James Gallagher (i)....................1,113
James R. Henson.........................293
State Assembly (District 4)
With 37 percent of precincts reporting.
Sophia Racke..................................47
Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i)...................272
Matthew L. Nelson.........................367
Proposition 13
With 66 percent of precincts reporting.
For.................................................508
Against........................................1,586
PRESIDENT
Front runners.
With 66 percent of precincts reporting.
1. Donald Trump (i).....................1,142
2. Bernie Sanders..........................191
3. Joseph Biden.............................152