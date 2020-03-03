Election

Maggie Roa demonstrates submitting a ballot at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall in Colusa on Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential Primary election. 

Below are the unofficial results released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent. 

 

COLUSA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2

With 75 percent of precincts reporting.

Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith.................190

Robert Moriconi.............................129

Dave B. Markss.............................151

Laurie Okland Waters......................71

 

Supervisor District 3

With 33 percent of precincts reporting.

Kent Boes (i)..................................216

Jason McMullan................................94

 

Supervisor District 4

With 80 percent of precincts reporting.

Gary Evans (i)...............................264

 

Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)

With 66 percent of precincts reporting.

For.................................................604

Against........................................1,446

 

Measure A (Williams Unified School District bond measure)

With 40 percent of precincts reporting.

For.................................................159

Against...........................................181

 

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 66 percent of precincts reporting.

Tamika Hamilton.............................883

Sean Feucht...................................271

John Garamendi (i).........................937

 

State Assembly (District 3)

With 90 percent of precincts reporting.

James Gallagher (i)....................1,113

James R. Henson.........................293

 

State Assembly (District 4)

With 37 percent of precincts reporting.

Sophia Racke..................................47

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (i)...................272

Matthew L. Nelson.........................367

 

Proposition 13

With 66 percent of precincts reporting.

For.................................................508

Against........................................1,586

 

PRESIDENT

Front runners.

With 66 percent of precincts reporting.

1. Donald Trump (i).....................1,142

2. Bernie Sanders..........................191

3. Joseph Biden.............................152

Tags

