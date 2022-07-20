Ethan Lay puts Colusa on the map with Division II signing

Colusa High School finally has a signing in baseball under the watch of head coach and Athletic Director Eric Lay.
Ethan Lay, a senior starter for Colusa during its 33-1 and Northern California Division IV runner-up finish, signed with Chico State, an NCAA Division II University out of the California Collegiate Athletic Association, earlier this summer.
According to Eric Lay, this is the school’s first signing straight to a university in baseball.
“This is a big one for us, it shows other kids in our program that it’s possible,” he said. “If you put in the time on and off the field and you’re willing to compete, colleges will come and get you regardless of the size of your high school.”
Eric Lay, who with his son, Ethan, on the mound the last two seasons finished 60-2, says that Ethan can be a starter for Chico State one day.
“Long term, he’s likely a starter. That’s what his mental make-up and stuff projects to, in my estimation,” Eric Lay said. “He’s a strike thrower and commands three pitches effectively. He’ll make the adjustment and be very productive. He’s also the hardest working player off the field that I’ve had in (over) 25 years of coaching.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Ethan Lay was among the national prep leaders in wins and strikeouts as a senior. He posted a 14-0 record with 155 strikeouts and a 0.16 ERA in 85.1 innings.