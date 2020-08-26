Evacuation areas near August Complex Fires reduced

The evacuation areas near the August Complex Fires were reduced on Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service, has reviewed and determined it appropriate to reduce the evacuation areas.
Evacuation warnings have been lifted in the following areas:
– The area of Burrows Gap south to the Colusa County line from the forest boundary east to County Road 306. This includes the communities of Elk Creek, Chrome and Grindstone Rancheria.
– Newville from County Road 306 east to Black Butte Lake from County Road 200 south to Burrows Gap.
The evacuation order remain in effect in the following areas:
– Mendocino National Forest (forest closure) from the forest boundary line in Glenn County west to Mendocino County.
– Area of Newville (County Road 200) from County Road 306 west to the forest boundary from Tehama County line south to Burrows Gap.
Some roadways have reopened, including State Route 162 east of County Road 306; County Road 306 from County Road 200 south to the Colusa County line; and County Road 308 from County Road 306 to West End.
County Road 200 from County Road 306 to the west is closed to nonresponders.
Amy Travis, deputy director of the Office of Emergency Services for the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, said they estimate that about 10 to 15 people are still within the evacuation zone.
The August Complex, which originally included 37 different lightning-started fires on the Mendocino National Forest that started on Aug. 17.
According to an update, many have been contained or have merged to form larger fires.
As of Tuesday morning, the complex had burned 181,051 acres and was 11 percent contained.
Ten structures have been destroyed.
According to an incident update from the Mendocino National Forest, overall light winds will cause smoke to linger over the next several days and people can expect air quality to remain in the range of unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive groups.