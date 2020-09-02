Evacuation orders still in effect for Colusa County

Evacuation orders were still in place Tuesday for a portion of Colusa County considered vulnerable to the approaching Hennessy Fire, one of the multiple wildfires that make up the LNU Complex. Burning in Lake, Yolo, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties, the blazes have burned 369,935 acres since igniting Aug. 15 and are 69 percent contained.
Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said the evacuation zone is a mostly unpopulated area within the county, but there is livestock located on the land and his department has been coordinating with owners to transfer the animals to a safer area.
“The mandatory evacuation is to keep the public out of the area and away from the threat of the fire,” said Bradwell.
According to a press release issued by CalFire last week, all areas and residents west of State Route 16, south of State Route 20 and east of the Colusa/Lake county line were ordered to evacuate immediately. All areas and residents north of the Colusa/Yolo County line, east of State Route 16, west of Sand Creek/Green Road and south of the dead end of Spring Valley Road were also ordered to evacuate Thursday.
An evacuation warning was also issued Thursday for all areas and residents south of Walnut Drive, west of Spring Valley Road/Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, east of State Route 20 and north of the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 16, extending east to the dead end of Spring Valley Road.
On Monday evening, some evacuation warnings were lifted in Colusa County, including all areas and residents south of Walnut Drive, west of Spring Valley Road and Walters Creek/Corinthia-Vineyard Road, east of State Route 20 and north of the State Route 20/State Route 16 intersection, extending east to Cortina Rancheria.
Evacuation warnings were also lifted Monday for all areas and residents south of Brim Road and Old Leesville Grade/Leesville Road, east of the Colusa/Lake County Line west and north of State Route 20.
As of Tuesday morning, CalFire reported that the Hennessey Fire -- the blaze in Lake County that has crept towards the Colusa County line -- had burned 317,909 acres and was 68 percent contained.
The Walbridge Fire and the Myers Fire burning in Sonoma County account for the rest of the burned acreage in the LNU Lightning Complex fires. As of Friday, the Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 54,940 acres and was 73 percent contained and the Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 100 percent contained.
To date, five deaths have been reported due to those fires, three in Napa County and two in Solano County. Four injuries were reported in the complex, 3,378 structures have been threatened, 1,288 structures have been destroyed and 202 structures have been damaged.
No structures in Colusa County had been damaged or destroyed as of Tuesday.
An air quality advisory issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District has been extended through Sept. 7 due to significant smoke impacts to local areas due to wildfires.
On Tuesday, air quality in Colusa County was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to www.airnow.gov, and is forecast to remain in the unhealthy-for-sensitive-groups range for the next few days.
According to a release issued by CalFire on Tuesday, while activity on the Hennessy Fire is decreasing, with no new growth reported and containment increasing, smoke is still coming off of parts of the perimeter to the north near Colusa County.